Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gary Neville slams Arsenal star after pushing injured Liverpool defender

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) was booked for moving injured Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley (not pictured) off the pitch
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) was booked for moving injured Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley (not pictured) off the pitch (PA Wire)
  • Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli pushed injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the pitch towards the end of the Premier League game against Liverpool.
  • Bradley had landed awkwardly and was visibly in serious discomfort before Martinelli's intervention.
  • Pundit Gary Neville condemned Martinelli's actions as 'disgraceful' and called him an 'idiot' on Sky Sports.
  • Neville suggested Martinelli was fortunate to avoid a red card and stated an apology was necessary.
  • Bradley was stretchered off the pitch, while Martinelli was not booked, though Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate received a yellow card for his reaction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in