Two-time major champion Fuzzy Zoeller dies aged 74

Zoeller finished his career with 10 PGA Tour wins and two titles on the PGA Tour Champions.
Zoeller finished his career with 10 PGA Tour wins and two titles on the PGA Tour Champions. (AP Foto/Morry Gash, Archivo)
  • Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major golf champion, has died at the age of 74.
  • He famously won the 1979 Masters on his first attempt and secured a second major title at the 1984 US Open.
  • Zoeller faced significant backlash for making a racist joke about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, which led to cancelled sponsorships and reputational damage.
  • He later expressed profound regret for his comments, describing the incident as the worst experience of his life.
  • Known for his humour, Zoeller also famously waved a white towel in mock surrender during the 1984 US Open before ultimately winning the playoff.
