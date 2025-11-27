Two-time major champion Fuzzy Zoeller dies aged 74
- Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major golf champion, has died at the age of 74.
- He famously won the 1979 Masters on his first attempt and secured a second major title at the 1984 US Open.
- Zoeller faced significant backlash for making a racist joke about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, which led to cancelled sponsorships and reputational damage.
- He later expressed profound regret for his comments, describing the incident as the worst experience of his life.
- Known for his humour, Zoeller also famously waved a white towel in mock surrender during the 1984 US Open before ultimately winning the playoff.