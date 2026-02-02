Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frankie Dettori ends legendary career with double victory in Brazil

Frankie Dettori has retired from racing (John Walton/PA
Frankie Dettori has retired from racing (John Walton/PA)
  • Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori concluded his illustrious career with a memorable double in Brazil on Sunday.
  • His final rides saw him win with Speak Alpha and then secure a Grade One victory aboard Bet You Can, allowing for one last iconic flying dismount.
  • Dettori had initially announced his retirement in 2023 after Champions Day at Ascot, before embarking on a swansong career in America and then South America.
  • In an emotional Instagram statement, Dettori reflected on his nearly 40-year career, expressing gratitude to his family, colleagues, and fans.
  • His glittering career includes three British champion jockey titles, winning every British Classic at least twice, and the famous 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot in 1996, with a future role as an ambassador for Amo Racing.
