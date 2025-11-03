Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Liverpool legend issues verdict on struggling Florian Wirtz

‘It is always come back to a place where they love you so much’ – Xabi Alonso on Liverpool
  • Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso expressed confidence that his former Bayer Leverkusen player, Florian Wirtz, will eventually succeed at Liverpool, despite his slow start in the Premier League.
  • Alonso, who managed Wirtz during Leverkusen's Bundesliga title win, urged patience for the 22-year-old, describing him as a “special player” and acknowledging his role in Alonso's own career.
  • Wirtz, who was named the Bundesliga's player of the year, has yet to register a goal or assist for Liverpool and has been benched in four top-flight matches.
  • Alonso is considering whether to select Trent Alexander-Arnold for Real Madrid's match against Liverpool at Anfield, marking Alexander-Arnold's first return to his former club.
  • Alexander-Arnold, who moved to Madrid in the summer, has been an unused substitute in Real's last two games following a recent injury.
