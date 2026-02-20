Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

World champion skier suffers horror crash at Winter Olympics

Melville Ives needed medical attention before being stretchered off the course
Melville Ives needed medical attention before being stretchered off the course (AP)
  • New Zealand’s Finley Melville Ives suffered a horror crash in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifiers on Friday at the Winter Olympics.
  • Melville Ives, who was crowned world champion last year, fell on his second run and required medical attention for several minutes.
  • He was eventually taken away on a stretcher for further medical treatment.
  • Team New Zealand released a statement confirming Melville Ives was conscious and speaking to his mum after taking a “heavy knock”.
  • The final is due to take place on Friday evening, but Melville Ives will not be involved following his scary crash.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in