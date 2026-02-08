England star at risk of missing entire Six Nations after injury blow
- England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is a major doubt for the remainder of the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury, sustained before the Wales match.
- Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith are back in contention for England's Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland in Edinburgh, having recovered from their respective niggles.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick faces selection decisions in the backline following Feyi-Waboso's injury, with options including Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly and George Furbank.
- Prop Ellis Genge is expected to be fit for the Scotland game after a precautionary withdrawal in Saturday’s win over Wales.
- Borthwick expressed confidence in his team's progress and their aim to play fast rugby, despite England's recent poor record at Murrayfield.
