Ferrari make big announcement after disastrous 2025 season for Lewis Hamilton
- Ferrari has announced that Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer for the upcoming season, with Riccardo Adami removed from the role.
- Adami has transitioned to a new position within the Ferrari Driver Academy and the team’s TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme.
- Hamilton reportedly struggled to establish a positive working relationship with Adami during his difficult first season with Ferrari, which saw him fail to secure a podium finish.
- Miscommunication between the pair was frequently observed over team radio during races, notably from the first race in Australia.
- Ferrari stated that a new race engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course.