The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 16
- Here are The Independent’s top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 16. This week’s deadline to make selections is on Saturday 13 December at 1.30pm.
- Piero Hincapie (£5.4m), a sure starter for Arsenal given their injuries, could prove to be a solid differential pick in defence. The Ecuadorian, who comes up against Premier League strugglers Wolves, looks set to add to the four defensive contribution (DEFCON) points picked up over the last two gameweeks.
- Fulham pair Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Harry Wilson (£5.3m) are gaining attention among FPL fans. The Denmark defender has 18 DEFCON points this season (only two players have more), while the Wales midfielder has two goals and two assists in his last three matches.
- Manchester United thrashed Wolves on Monday and key to that was Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), with two goals, one assist and three bonus points secured. He is the highest scoring midfielder on the game and looks set to improve on his current total against Bournemouth on Monday.
- Premier League payer of the month, Igor Thiago (£7.0m), should be a surefire selection. The Brazilian has 11 goals this season and faces a Leeds side this season who, with 29 goals conceded this season, have the third-leakiest defence in the division.