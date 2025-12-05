The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 15
- After a packed midweek schedule of Premier League action, Fantasy Premier League returns this weekend. Here are The Independent’s top tips for Gameweek 15 ahead of the deadline on 11am on Saturday, December 6.
- Newcastle defeat aside, Everton’s defensive displays have been fairly impressive and key to that has been the form of Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) in goal. He has registered three clean sheets in his last four games and will be hoping to build on that at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend.
- Phil Foden (£8.3m) is currently on a good goalscoring run, scoring twice in consecutive games against Fulham and Leeds. If previous seasons are to go by, it could signal the start of a streak. The transfer comes with risk, however, as Pep Guardiola could be temped to rest him ahead of Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
- Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) has amassed an average of 6.5 points in the last six gameweeks. In addition to his defensive contributions (DEFCON), the Newcastle midfielder has four goals and four assists to his name this season. Meanwhile, teammate Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) is growing in popularity among FPL owners, with seven returns in 11 games and solid underlying numbers (0.46 xG per 90 minutes, seventh highest in the game, for example).
- Arsenal’s Mikel Merino (£6.0m) is an effective pick currently. The Spaniard has recorded at least one goal contribution in his last four matches and also has good DEFCON numbers.