Facundo Buonanotte set to leave Chelsea to join Premier League rivals
- Chelsea’s Facundo Buonanotte is reportedly on the brink of leaving the club to join Leeds United.
- According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Buonanotte is set for his Leeds medical ahead of joining the Yorkshire club on loan until the end of the season.
- Buonanotte only joined Chelsea from Brighton at the start of the season, but has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.
- He did not feature in Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
- Buonanotte has played just eight games for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring once.