Facundo Buonanotte set to leave Chelsea to join Premier League rivals

Facundo Buonanotte, right, has only played eight games for Chelsea this season (John Walton/PA)
Facundo Buonanotte, right, has only played eight games for Chelsea this season (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Chelsea’s Facundo Buonanotte is reportedly on the brink of leaving the club to join Leeds United.
  • According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Buonanotte is set for his Leeds medical ahead of joining the Yorkshire club on loan until the end of the season.
  • Buonanotte only joined Chelsea from Brighton at the start of the season, but has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.
  • He did not feature in Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
  • Buonanotte has played just eight games for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring once.

