FA Cup match postponed due to ‘unplayable’ pitch
- The fourth round FA Cup match between Port Vale and Bristol City has been postponed.
- The game was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday but was called off on Friday afternoon.
- Bristol City confirmed on X that the match would no longer be going ahead after a pitch inspection deemed conditions “unplayable”.
- A new date for the fixture has already been confirmed following Friday’s postponement.
- The match will now be played at Vale Park on Tuesday 3 March at 7:45pm GMT.
