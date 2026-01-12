Non-League giant-killers learn fate as FA Cup fourth round draw made
- The FA Cup fourth round draw took place on Monday evening.
- Non-league giant-killers Macclesfield, who sensationally knocked out holders Crystal Palace in the third round, will face another top-flight opponent in Brentford.
- Premier League leaders Arsenal will host League One side Wigan Athletic, while an all-Premier League encounter sees Aston Villa face Newcastle.
- Liverpool, should they overcome Barnsley at Anfield, will travel to take on Brighton.
- Manchester City will host either Salford or Swindon Town, while Chelsea boss Leroy Rosenior will return to his former club as Chelsea face Hull City.