Macclesfield poised for FA Cup fourth round draw after major giant-killing
- National League North side Macclesfield caused the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round by defeating holders Crystal Palace.
- Other notable third-round results include Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Charlton and Manchester United's 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.
- The FA Cup fourth-round draw is scheduled for Monday 12 January, commencing at approximately 6:35pm GMT, ahead of Liverpool's match against Barnsley.
- Fans can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
- The fourth-round matches are slated to be played around Saturday 14 February 2026.