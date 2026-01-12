Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Macclesfield poised for FA Cup fourth round draw after major giant-killing

Macclesfield fans invade pitch as club knock out Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup shock
  • National League North side Macclesfield caused the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round by defeating holders Crystal Palace.
  • Other notable third-round results include Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Charlton and Manchester United's 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.
  • The FA Cup fourth-round draw is scheduled for Monday 12 January, commencing at approximately 6:35pm GMT, ahead of Liverpool's match against Barnsley.
  • Fans can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
  • The fourth-round matches are slated to be played around Saturday 14 February 2026.
