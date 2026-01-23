F1 team explains decision to skip 2026 pre-season test
- Williams F1 team has withdrawn from next week's private pre-season test in Barcelona.
- The decision stems from “delays” in the development programme for their 2026 car, the FW48.
- Reports had previously suggested that the 2026 car failed the FIA's mandatory crash tests.
- This leaves drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon with only six days of testing in Bahrain before the season opener in Australia.
- Williams announced they would instead conduct a series of virtual tests next week, with the official launch of their 2026 car scheduled for 3 February.