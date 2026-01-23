Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ferrari unveil 2026 F1 car as Lewis Hamilton embraces ‘fascinating challenge’

Ferrari unveiled their new car on Friday
Ferrari unveiled their new car on Friday (Scuderia Ferrari)
  • Ferrari unveiled their new car ahead of the 2026 season on Friday.
  • Speaking about the new car design, Lewis Hamilton stated it would be a “fascinating challenge” for him to return to his best form this year.
  • Hamilton endured a difficult first season at Ferrari in 2025 as he failed to finish on the podium in any races.
  • However, he hailed a “new era” for the sport on Friday after significant regulation changes were made for the 2026 season.
  • Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insisted his “team is more aligned and united than ever”.
In full

