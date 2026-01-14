Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Morocco forward who is top of Everton’s transfer wish list

Youssef En-Nesyri is currently at Afcon with hosts Morocco
Youssef En-Nesyri is currently at Afcon with hosts Morocco (AP)
  • Everton are considering signing Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri to address their goal-scoring issues.
  • En-Nesyri, currently with Fenerbahce, is also a target for Nottingham Forest, though Everton have not yet made a formal move.
  • The club's current centre-forwards have only scored six goals this season, and Everton have managed just four goals in their last six games.
  • En-Nesyri is a proven scorer, having netted 30 goals last season for Fenerbahce and 67 in his last four seasons at Sevilla.
  • He has also achieved international success, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and the current African Cup of Nations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in