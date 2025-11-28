Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Outcome revealed in Everton appeal to get Gueye’s ban overturned after slapping teammate

Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane don boxing gloves to settle differences in training
  • Everton's appeal against Idrissa Gueye's red card, received for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane, has been rejected.
  • Gueye was sent off during Everton's 1-0 victory over Manchester United after slapping Keane following a mis-placed pass.
  • The rejection of the appeal means Gueye will serve a three-match ban, leaving Everton short-handed for upcoming fixtures.
  • Manager David Moyes confirmed the appeal was turned down without a reason provided, but stated the issue between the players was resolved quickly.
  • Everton, aiming for a third consecutive win, will face Newcastle next, a team Moyes praised for their strength and performance.
