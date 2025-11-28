Outcome revealed in Everton appeal to get Gueye’s ban overturned after slapping teammate
- Everton's appeal against Idrissa Gueye's red card, received for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane, has been rejected.
- Gueye was sent off during Everton's 1-0 victory over Manchester United after slapping Keane following a mis-placed pass.
- The rejection of the appeal means Gueye will serve a three-match ban, leaving Everton short-handed for upcoming fixtures.
- Manager David Moyes confirmed the appeal was turned down without a reason provided, but stated the issue between the players was resolved quickly.
- Everton, aiming for a third consecutive win, will face Newcastle next, a team Moyes praised for their strength and performance.