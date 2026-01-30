Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nottingham Forest and Celtic learn Europa League play-off opponents

How Aston Villa Have Broken Modern Football
  • The Europa League knockout phase play-offs have been drawn, with teams finishing between ninth and 24th during the group phase involved.
  • Celetic will play Stuttgart in a tricky play-off, Fenerbahce host Nottingham Forest while Ludogoret’s opponents in the play-off round will be Ferencvaros
  • Other ties are PAOK vs Real Club Celta, Lille take on Red Star Belgrade, Panathinaikos face Viktoria Plzen, SK Brann will host Bologna and GNK Dinamo Zagreb will play Genk.
  • The winners of these eight ties will advance to the last-16 stage of the competition; fixtures will be played on 19 February and the second legs a week later on 26 February.
  • Top 8 placed sides, which include Lyon, Aston Villa, Real Betis and Roma, will find out their opponents in a draw on 27 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in