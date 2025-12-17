Tributes pour in for ‘incredibly talented’ footballer killed in a car crash
- Macclesfield FC forward Ethan McLeod, 21, has died following a car accident on Tuesday night.
- McLeod was returning from an away game against Bedford Town when his car collided with a nearside metal barrier on the M1.
- Police confirmed it was a single-vehicle crash and he tragically died at the scene.
- Macclesfield FC expressed profound sadness, describing McLeod as an "incredibly talented and well-respected" player with an "infectious personality".
- McLeod joined Macclesfield in July, having previously spent a decade at Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy and played for other non-league clubs.