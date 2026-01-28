Haaland ends barren run to fire Man City past Turkish champions
- Manchester City secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray.
- Their qualification was ultimately dependent on Benfica defeating Real Madrid, a result that confirmed City's progression.
- Jeremy Doku was a standout performer, assisting both goals before being forced off with an injury before half-time.
- Erling Haaland ended a 10-game run without an open-play goal, while Rayan Cherki also scored for City.
- Galatasaray delivered an insipid performance, offering little challenge to City's defence despite their own Champions League aspirations.