Enzo Maresca breaks silence following swift Chelsea departure
- Enzo Maresca issued his first public statement since his departure from Chelsea on New Year's Day after 18 months in charge.
- His exit was reportedly due to disagreements with the club's hierarchy, despite leading them to Uefa Conference League and Club World Cup victories.
- In an Instagram post, Maresca thanked Chelsea fans and players, expressing his peace at leaving the club in a strong position and cherishing the trophy triumphs.
- Liam Rosenior, from fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, has been swiftly appointed as Maresca's successor at Stamford Bridge.
- Maresca has been linked with the Manchester City manager role, though Pep Guardiola recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club.