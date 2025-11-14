Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England confirm injury blow ahead of Albania clash

Thomas Tuchel will be without Marc Guehi for Sunday’s match against Albania
Thomas Tuchel will be without Marc Guehi for Sunday’s match against Albania (The FA via Getty Images)
  • England defender Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Albania due to a foot injury.
  • Guehi will not recover in time for the Group K finale and has returned to his club for treatment, as confirmed by an FA statement.
  • No replacement has been called up, so England will travel to Albania with a 24-man squad.
  • England's place at next summer's World Cup is already assured, and they aim to close out qualification with a 100 per cent record.
  • Manager Thomas Tuchel may make changes to the team, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden among those pushing for starting berths.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in