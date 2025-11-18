Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three England stars ruled out of Argentina clash

Steve Borthwick will be without three key players for Sunday’s game against Argentina (Adam Davy/PA)
  • England's rugby team has been hit by significant injuries ahead of their final autumn international against Argentina on Sunday.
  • Hooker Jamie George, centre Ollie Lawrence, and wing Tom Roebuck are all ruled out due to injuries sustained during the 33-19 victory over New Zealand.
  • George and Lawrence are suffering from hamstring issues, while Roebuck has a foot problem, adding to the prior absences of Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman.
  • Noah Caluori, Jamie Blamire, and Charlie Ewels have been drafted into the training squad to provide cover for the depleted squad.
  • Full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after passing concussion protocols, and Elliot Daly returns from injury to bolster the centre options.
