England handed major injury boost ahead of New Zealand crunch clash
- England are preparing for a significant rugby match against New Zealand, with Elliot Daly returning to the squad.
- Daly has been named in the 37-player group after recovering from a broken arm sustained during the British and Irish Lions tour on 2 July.
- Wing Tom Roebuck, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, has also been included, with hopes he may be fit to feature.
- England enter the fixture on the back of nine consecutive victories, aiming to prove their progress against a team they have not beaten at home since 2012.
- Coach Steve Borthwick and player Jamie George expressed excitement for the challenge, urging the team to attack the game rather than be in awe of the All Blacks.