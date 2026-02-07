Emma Raducanu suffers crushing defeat in first final since US Open triumph
- Emma Raducanu fell short in her bid to win her first title since her shock victory at the US Open in 2021.
- Raducanu faced home favourite Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final on Saturday.
- The Brit enjoyed an impressive run to the final but could only pick up two games against Cirstea as the Romanian claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win.
- It was a disappointing end to the week for Raducanu, who was the top seed.
- She is looking to find consistent form after recently splitting with her coach, Francisco Roig.
