Emma Raducanu suffers crushing defeat in first final since US Open triumph

Raducanu lost in the final of the Transylvania Open
Raducanu lost in the final of the Transylvania Open (Reuters)
  • Emma Raducanu fell short in her bid to win her first title since her shock victory at the US Open in 2021.
  • Raducanu faced home favourite Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final on Saturday.
  • The Brit enjoyed an impressive run to the final but could only pick up two games against Cirstea as the Romanian claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win.
  • It was a disappointing end to the week for Raducanu, who was the top seed.
  • She is looking to find consistent form after recently splitting with her coach, Francisco Roig.

