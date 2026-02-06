Emma Raducanu produces impressive display to reach first final since 2021
- British number one Emma Raducanu has beaten Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open.
- The top seed beat the world number 91 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in a thrilling encounter.
- It will be Raducanu’s final since her miraculous US Open victory in 2021, when she was aged just 18.
- Speaking after the result, Raducanu said: “What an incredible match, all props to Oli [Oliynykova], she played incredible and made it so tricky to put any ball past her.”
- Raducanu could face either Sorana Cîrstea or Daria Snigur in Saturday’s final.
