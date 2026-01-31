Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling Australian Open final
- Elena Rybakina came through an epic contest with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women’s singles title on Saturday.
- Neither player had dropped a set heading into the final, but it was Rybakina who started faster as she took the opening set 6-4.
- Sabalenka battled back in the second set, taking it 6-4 to force a deciding set.
- Sabalenka raced into a 3-0 lead in the final set but Rybakina refused to give in as she came from behind to complete a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
- This is Rybakina’s second grand slam title after she also won Wimbledon in 2022, and was a measure of revenge after she lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final in 2023.
