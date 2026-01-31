Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Elena Rybakina came through an epic contest with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women’s singles title on Saturday.
  • Neither player had dropped a set heading into the final, but it was Rybakina who started faster as she took the opening set 6-4.
  • Sabalenka battled back in the second set, taking it 6-4 to force a deciding set.
  • Sabalenka raced into a 3-0 lead in the final set but Rybakina refused to give in as she came from behind to complete a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
  • This is Rybakina’s second grand slam title after she also won Wimbledon in 2022, and was a measure of revenge after she lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final in 2023.
