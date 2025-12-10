Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth breaks silence after receiving 12-week ban for eye gouging

Eben Etzebeth was handed a 12-week ban for eye gouging
Eben Etzebeth was handed a 12-week ban for eye gouging (Action Images via Reuters)
  • South Africa's Eben Etzebeth received a 12-match ban for an eye gouge incident during the Springboks' 73-0 victory over Wales last month.
  • The veteran forward was shown a red card after footage showed him directing his thumb towards the eye area of Wales flanker Alex Mann.
  • Etzebeth has finally spoken out, apologising for "letting the game down" and accepted guilt, stating he made a "big mistake".
  • He claimed his actions were "never intentional", explaining on Instagram that he reacted after being struck by Mann.
  • This was Etzebeth's first red card, and he will be eligible to play again at the end of March 2026.
