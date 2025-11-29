Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Africa star sent off for eye gouging against Wales

Eben Etzebeth was sent off on Saturday for eye gouging
Eben Etzebeth was sent off on Saturday for eye gouging (AFP via Getty Images)
  • South Africa's Eben Etzebeth received a straight red card for an eye gouge on Wales flanker Alex Mann during the Springboks' record 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.
  • The incident, which occurred just minutes from full-time, was reviewed by the referee and television match official, who deemed Etzebeth's contact with Mann's eye to be intentional.
  • Etzebeth now faces a potential long ban, with World Rugby's sanctioning guidelines for intentional eye contact starting at 12 weeks.
  • This marks the third red card for a South Africa lock in November, following similar dismissals for Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert.
  • South Africa captain Siya Kolisi suggested Etzebeth did not intend the act, while head coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged it 'didn't look good' and justified the red card.
