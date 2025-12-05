Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Africa star learns punishment after eye gouge against Wales

Eben Etzebeth has been hit with a lengthy ban
Eben Etzebeth has been hit with a lengthy ban (Action Images via Reuters)
  • South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed a 12-week ban for eye-gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann.
  • Etzebeth received a red card during his side’s 73-0 victory in Cardiff on Saturday after match officials reviewed footage of the incident.
  • A disciplinary committee determined the contact with Mann's eye was intentional, initially setting an 18-week entry point for the sanction.
  • The ban was reduced by six weeks due to Etzebeth’s relatively clean record and other mitigating factors, including a partial admission of foul play.
  • The most-capped Springboks player is now scheduled to return to action in April, missing a significant portion of his club side Sharks' campaign.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in