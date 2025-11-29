South Africa run in 11 tries to condemn Wales to painful home defeat
- Wales suffered a record 73-0 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff, marking their heaviest-ever loss on home soil.
- The Springboks scored 11 tries, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributing 28 points, as they dominated the under-strength Welsh side.
- The match concluded with South Africa's replacement Eben Etzebeth receiving a red card for gouging Alex Mann's eye.
- Wales fielded a weakened team as the fixture fell outside World Rugby's official Test window, making 13 key players unavailable.
- The defeat raises questions about the Welsh Rugby Union's decision to arrange the match, as Wales were 'nilled' for the second time in 2025.