Police officers placed on leave after former NFL star ‘dies in custody’

Doug Martin preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in October 2017
Doug Martin preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in October 2017 (AP)
  • Former NFL star Doug Martin, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, has died at the age of 36.
  • His family confirmed his passing on Saturday morning, saying that the cause of death is currently unconfirmed.
  • Reports suggest Martin died after suffering a medical emergency while in police custody in Oakland, California.
  • Oakland Police Department confirmed an individual became unresponsive after a struggle during an arrest for a suspected break-in and later died in hospital.
  • Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as is standard practice.
