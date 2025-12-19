Dom Taylor axed from Ally Pally after failing drugs test
- Briton Dom Taylor has been suspended from the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after failing a drugs test.
- The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) confirmed an "adverse analytical finding" from a test conducted on 14 December, following his first-round victory over Oskar Lukasiak.
- Taylor's suspension is effective immediately from all DRA-regulated events, resulting in Jonny Clayton automatically advancing to the third round.
- This marks a repeat incident for Taylor, who was also suspended from last year's Players Championship Finals for a positive sample.
- His previous two-year ban was reduced to three months, then one month, after the substance was deemed not performance-enhancing and he agreed to a UK Anti-Doping treatment programme.