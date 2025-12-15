Newcastle’s Dan Burn suffered ‘fractured rib and damaged lung’ against Sunderland
- Newcastle defender Dan Burn reportedly sustained a fractured rib and damaged lung during the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland on Sunday.
- Burn spent the night in hospital after a heavy collision with Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in the first half of the match.
- Reports from the Daily Mail and Sky Sports suggest the 33-year-old could face a significant spell on the sidelines due to the injury.
- Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is expected to provide an update on Burn's condition on Tuesday, ahead of the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Wednesday.
- The injury further exacerbates Newcastle's defensive woes, with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Emil Krafth and goalkeeper Nick Pope already sidelined.