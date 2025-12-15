Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle’s Dan Burn suffered ‘fractured rib and damaged lung’ against Sunderland

Dan Burn had to be substituted in the first half against Sunderland
Dan Burn had to be substituted in the first half against Sunderland (Getty Images)
  • Newcastle defender Dan Burn reportedly sustained a fractured rib and damaged lung during the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland on Sunday.
  • Burn spent the night in hospital after a heavy collision with Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in the first half of the match.
  • Reports from the Daily Mail and Sky Sports suggest the 33-year-old could face a significant spell on the sidelines due to the injury.
  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is expected to provide an update on Burn's condition on Tuesday, ahead of the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Wednesday.
  • The injury further exacerbates Newcastle's defensive woes, with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Emil Krafth and goalkeeper Nick Pope already sidelined.
