Why Dallas Cowboys are wearing special decals on helmets at Raiders game
- The Dallas Cowboys are in for an emotional game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday as they honor their late teammate Marshawn Kneeland.
- It’s the team’s first game since Kneeland, 24, died by suicide on Nov. 6 following a police chase in Frisco.
- His coach, Brian Schottenheimer, later revealed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant with their first child.
- The Cowboys have established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support his family and the team will honor Kneeland for the remainder of the season by wearing special T-shirts and memorial decals on their helmets.
- A pre-game moment of silence and video tribute are also planned for their Nov. 22 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.