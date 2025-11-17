Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Dallas Cowboys are wearing special decals on helmets at Raiders game

Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys is on the field with an injury during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys is on the field with an injury during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • The Dallas Cowboys are in for an emotional game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday as they honor their late teammate Marshawn Kneeland.
  • It’s the team’s first game since Kneeland, 24, died by suicide on Nov. 6 following a police chase in Frisco.
  • His coach, Brian Schottenheimer, later revealed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant with their first child.
  • The Cowboys have established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support his family and the team will honor Kneeland for the remainder of the season by wearing special T-shirts and memorial decals on their helmets.
  • A pre-game moment of silence and video tribute are also planned for their Nov. 22 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
