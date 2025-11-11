Cristiano Ronaldo clarifies retirement plan
- Cristiano Ronaldo has clarified his cryptic retirement hint, stating he plans to hang up his boots in "probably one or two years".
- The Portugal forward intends for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to be his final major tournament.
- Ronaldo, who will be 41 at the time of the 2026 World Cup, aims to win the trophy, which is the only major title missing from his career.
- He recently extended his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr until 2027, indicating his immediate future in club football.
- Ronaldo expressed pride in his 25-year career, having achieved numerous records for both clubs and national teams, including being the top international scorer.