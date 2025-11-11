Cristiano Ronaldo provides further details on retirement timeline: ‘One or two years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has put a timeline on his cryptic retirement hint after revealing that he plans to hang up his boots “soon”.

The Portugal forward, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, is nearing the end of his career and intends to bid farewell to the sport in the near future to spend more time with his family.

Ronaldo still has unfinished business in football, however, extending his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr until 2027 in June, while also harbouring ambitions for next year's World Cup with Portugal, the only major title missing from his trophy cabinet.

With that in mind, Ronaldo was asked to clarify just how far away “soon” could be, to which he replied replied: "Soon for me means in 10 years... No, I'm joking.

"I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick.

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely hang up his boots in the next two years ( REUTERS )

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

With Portugal on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo confirmed the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his swansong on football's biggest stage.

"Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup)," said Ronaldo, who is also the top international scorer in history with 143 goals.

"I gave everything for football. I've been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams.

"I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Additional reporting from Reuters