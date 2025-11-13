Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off as Portugal lose to Ireland in Dublin

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off against Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off against Ireland (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Dublin.
  • The forward appeared to elbow defender Dara O'Shea and, after a VAR review, the referee showed him a straight red card.
  • Portugal lost the game 2-0, with Troy Parrott scoring twice for the hosts. Portugal remain top of Group F, while Ireland stay in third, one point behind Hungary in second, who they face in the final group game on Sunday.
  • Ronaldo’s red card came after pre-match comments from Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, who urged referee Glenn Nyberg not to let the forward “control” the game.
  • When the sides met in Lisbon last month, a frustrated Ronaldo was in constant dialogue with Slovakian match official Ivan Kruzliak, who awarded Portugal a penalty in the game. Hallgrimsson accused Ronaldo of “controlling the referee, he was controlling the whole stadium”.
