Cristiano Ronaldo announces new investment in MMA venture with UFC champion
- Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder in the Madrid-based mixed martial arts promotion, WOW Fighting Championship (WOW FC).
- The Portuguese football star announced his new role via a press release on Thursday, joining UFC champion Ilia Topuria in spearheading the venture.
- Ronaldo, who previously played for Real Madrid, stated that MMA embodies values such as discipline, respect, and the pursuit of excellence.
- Despite a previous public disagreement, Ronaldo and Topuria are now business partners, aiming to elevate the sport globally.
- Separately, FIFA has suspended part of Ronaldo's recent ban, making him available to play for Portugal in next summer's World Cup.