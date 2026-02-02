Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Tottenham captain has hit out publicly at his club again

Romero expressed his frustration at Tottenham’s squad depth
Romero expressed his frustration at Tottenham’s squad depth (PA Wire)
  • Tottenham captain Cristian Romero played against Manchester City despite being ill, later stating it was "disgraceful" the club only had "11 players available".
  • Romero was substituted at half-time during the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
  • He expressed his frustration on Instagram, thanking teammates and fans but criticising the club's limited squad depth.
  • This is not the first time Romero has publicly voiced concerns, having previously criticised "other people" at the club for only appearing "when things are going well".
  • He had also made comments about "obstacles" following the sacking of former manager Ange Postecoglou.
