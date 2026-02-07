Tottenham star shown straight red card for horror tackle against Man United
- Tottenham captain Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card in his side’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.
- The incident happened just before the half hour mark when Romero caught United midfielder Casemiro on the ankle.
- Casemiro rolled around on the ground in agony, and the referee decided it was worthy of a straight red card.
- Romero’s dismissal left Tottenham with an uphill task and United took the lead shortly afterwards through Bryan Mbeumo.
- Michael Carrick’s United are aiming for their fourth victory in a row after previous victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
