Arsenal hit with new setback as injury crisis deepens
- Arsenal's defensive injury crisis deepened after Cristhian Mosquera was forced off during their Premier League match against Brentford.
- Mosquera, a summer signing from Valencia, sustained an injury just before half-time after landing awkwardly following a header challenge.
- This incident adds to the existing concerns, as first-choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are already sidelined.
- Manager Mikel Arteta indicated that Saliba's injury is a minor 'niggle' expected to clear up in days, but Gabriel's thigh injury could keep him out until after Christmas.
- Jurrien Timber replaced Mosquera, and Arsenal faces a significant challenge for their upcoming fixture against Aston Villa due to potential centre-back shortages.