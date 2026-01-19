Conor McGregor set for UFC contract talks as he eyes White House fight
- Conor McGregor claims his UFC contract is "void" and requires renegotiation because the promotion's new broadcast deal with Paramount+ eliminates the pay-per-view (PPV) model, on which his previous earnings were based.
- McGregor, who last fought in July 2021, is keen to make a return to the octagon and has expressed interest in competing at the UFC's planned White House event in June.
- UFC president Dana White remains non-committal about McGregor's return and has explicitly ruled out Michael Chandler as a potential opponent.
- McGregor is currently serving an 18-month anti-doping ban, backdated to September 2023, making him eligible to compete again from April.
- He stated he is set for contract negotiations with the UFC next month as he looks to end his lengthy layoff.