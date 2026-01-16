Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conor McGregor will not face Michael Chandler on UFC White House card, insists Dana White

Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Michael Chandler on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter'
Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Michael Chandler on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter' (@TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter)
  • UFC president Dana White has dismissed suggestions that Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler on the upcoming White House card.
  • McGregor had previously claimed his participation and Chandler as his opponent for the event were a “done deal”.
  • White stated that the UFC is not interested in reigniting the feud with Chandler, and claimed their rivalry was “a couple years ago”.
  • McGregor has been out of the Octagon since July 2021 due to a broken leg and a backdated 18-month ban for drug test absences, which concludes on 20 March.
  • He pulled out of a scheduled June 2024 fight against Chandler due to a broken toe.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in