Conor McGregor will not face Michael Chandler on UFC White House card, insists Dana White
- UFC president Dana White has dismissed suggestions that Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler on the upcoming White House card.
- McGregor had previously claimed his participation and Chandler as his opponent for the event were a “done deal”.
- White stated that the UFC is not interested in reigniting the feud with Chandler, and claimed their rivalry was “a couple years ago”.
- McGregor has been out of the Octagon since July 2021 due to a broken leg and a backdated 18-month ban for drug test absences, which concludes on 20 March.
- He pulled out of a scheduled June 2024 fight against Chandler due to a broken toe.