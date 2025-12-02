Conor Benn moves step closer to world title shot after Chris Eubank Jr revenge win
- Conor Benn has been officially named the WBC No 1 welterweight contender.
- This ranking positions Benn for a potential world title fight against the current champion, Mario Barrios.
- Barrios is rumoured to face Ryan Garcia in February, meaning Benn could challenge either boxer next.
- WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman praised Benn's commitment to the WBC belt, referencing his recent victory over Chris Eubank Jr.
- Benn, who gained revenge against Eubank Jr at middleweight in their rematch last month, has expressed a strong desire to return to the welterweight division for his next bout.