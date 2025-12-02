Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor Benn moves step closer to world title shot after Chris Eubank Jr revenge win

Conor Benn is closing in on a world title shot
Conor Benn is closing in on a world title shot (Getty Images)
  • Conor Benn has been officially named the WBC No 1 welterweight contender.
  • This ranking positions Benn for a potential world title fight against the current champion, Mario Barrios.
  • Barrios is rumoured to face Ryan Garcia in February, meaning Benn could challenge either boxer next.
  • WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman praised Benn's commitment to the WBC belt, referencing his recent victory over Chris Eubank Jr.
  • Benn, who gained revenge against Eubank Jr at middleweight in their rematch last month, has expressed a strong desire to return to the welterweight division for his next bout.
