Why Conor Benn will make a striking entrance at Chris Eubank Jr revenge fight
- Conor Benn has unveiled a bespoke, luxury fight kit for his highly anticipated rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at Wembley on Saturday as he seeks revenge after losing their first fight in April.
- The unique ensemble was designed in collaboration with Bespoke Boxing, heritage sports brand Everlast, and luxury fashion house Palm Angels.
- Crafted from printed paillettes, the kit features a deep royal blue and pure white palette, directly honouring the colours worn by his father, Nigel Benn, during his 1990s clashes with Chris Eubank Sr.
- Benn stated the kit is a personal “nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Sr”, emphasising the importance of presentation and meticulous detail in his identity and performance.
- A limited-edition capsule collection, including T-shirts, a hoodie, and boxing gloves echoing the fight-night design, will be available from 14 November.