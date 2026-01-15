15 D1 athletes charged in NCAA basketball point-fixing scheme
- Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged 20 individuals, including 15 former college basketball players, in a scheme to fix NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games.
- The defendants comprise players from Division 1 NCAA schools as recently as the 2024-25 season, alongside 'fixers' who orchestrated the manipulation.
- The scheme involved bribing players with payments ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 per game to intentionally manipulate scores through “point shaving.”
- The operation commenced in September 2022 with Chinese Basketball Association games before expanding to NCAA men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
- All 20 individuals face charges of bribery and wire fraud, with some defendants having previous sanctions from the NCAA or involvement in other federal gambling indictments.