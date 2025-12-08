Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for Atalanta clash
- Cole Palmer has not been included in Chelsea’s squad for their Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta on Tuesday night.
- Palmer recently returned from an injury layoff that kept him out of action for over two months.
- Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer is not ready to play two games in the space of three days at this stage of his recovery.
- Maresca added that Palmer has been left out to “protect him” as he looks to build up his fitness levels.
- The Chelsea boss also offered an injury update on Liam Delap, revealing that the striker avoided a fractured shoulder in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth after he was replaced in the first half.