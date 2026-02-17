Coco Gauff breaks silence on ICE protests in the US
- Tennis star Coco Gauff expressed that it has been challenging to read news from the United States, particularly following the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by federal agents.
- Gauff stated she is not in favour of the current situation in the US, believing people should not be dying in the streets, and hopes for a return to values of diversity and equality.
- The two-time Grand Slam champion, known for using her platform to address social and political issues, affirmed she will continue to speak her mind when asked about off-court matters.
- Her comments come amidst widespread “ICE Out of Everywhere” protests across US cities and as other American athletes at the Winter Olympics have defended their right to speak out.
- Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic champion, also supported athletes voicing their opinions, while Hunter Hess faced criticizm from Donald Trump for expressing conflicted feelings about representing the country.
