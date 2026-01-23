Christian Horner reveals ‘exciting’ next career move after Red Bull sacking
- Christian Horner, the former Red Bull F1 boss, has announced a three-day speaking tour in Australia ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
- Horner was sacked last summer after 20 years leading Red Bull, receiving a reported £80m pay-off.
- He is eligible to return to the sport this spring and is reportedly eyeing a comeback, with French team Alpine considered the most likely destination.
- The tour, branded as 'A special evening with Christian Horner', will take place in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth in late February and early March, and Horner has called it an “exciting opportunity”.
- F1 pundit Martin Brundle indicated that Horner's key condition for returning to Formula 1 is to secure a share in a team, rather than just a managerial role.